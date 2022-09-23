Foremost girls’ college in Nigeria, Queens College, Lagos, recently celebrated 14 outstanding students who scored 300 and above in the 2022 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB examination.

The students whose pictures were displayed on a billboard on the school premises, also went away with recognition plaques as well as cash gifts as a way of honouring and acknowledging their brilliant performance in the examination.

Principal of the College, Dr. Mrs. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye disclosed that their outstanding performance was a result of special and dedicated efforts put in by the school’s academic team to ensure significant improvement in the outcome of the examination.

According to her, “the school went to great extent to prepare the students by organising special JAMB coaching and CBT training for students who wanted it”.

She further disclosed that “We installed UTME practice software on systems in our school, which were used to train them”, adding that, “We also gave them UTME practice CDs to use to practice at home during mid-term break”.

Dr. Yakubu-Oyinloye gave the names of the students as Miss Oti-Elechi Esther who scored 338, Miss Ozili Lohechukwu- 334, Miss Kalu Gift Nneoma- 324, Miss Amadi Busonma- 319 and Miss Somtomiwa Oluwatomisin- 318.

Others are; Miss Okwudiri Pamela- 315, Miss Alabi Damilola- 310, Miss Akintepede Damilola- 310, Miss Kemi-Obabi Maria- 309, Miss Ajuwon Flourish May- 307, Miss Abdusalam Fathia- 305, Miss Ubakaeze Ginikachi- 302, Miss Eze Esther- 300 and Miss Nwankwo Chidera- 300.

Dr. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye, who disclosed that the sum of N50.000 was also presented to Miss Oti-Elechi Esther who scored the highest as a way of encouragement to junior set of students, admonished them to shun all forms of distractions by focussing on achieving academic excellence, so as to keep up with the tradition of the school by passing on the torch of excellence.

