Prime Minister Liz Truss

By Adegboyega Adeleye

British Prime Minister, Liz Truss has reacted to the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth.

She has been speaking outside Downing Street.

She said “we are all devastated” at the news of the Queen’s death, which is a “huge shock to the nation and the world”.

She describes the Queen as “a rock on which modern Britain was built”, adding: “Britain is the great country it is today because of her.”

She said the Queen was a personal inspiration to her as well as many Britons.

“Her devotion to duty is an example to us all.”

Prime Minister Liz Truss also says Queen Elizabeth II leaves a “great legacy”.

“Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III.

“With the King’s family we mourn the loss of his mother and come together.

“We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much to us for so long.”

She finishes her statement saying it is “the passing of the second Elizabethan age”.

Truss concludes by saying: “God save the King.”

