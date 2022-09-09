The ex-British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has joined admirers worldwide to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, who passed on yesterday aged 96 after 70 years on the throne as the United Kingdom, UK’s monarch.

According to Oboh, “It is very sad news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 years old.

“Although we know dying is part of our earthly living, she was so loved she became like an immortal. So her death is jarring.

“The late Queen lived a fantastic and humble life. She became queen at the age 25 and has worked with 15 British Prime Ministers.

“She has been a queen for over 70 years and she broke the record as the longest-ruling monarch.

“It is almost impossible for any king or queen to outdo her in England. She is going to be greatly missed by all.

“I send my sympathy to her beloved family. And I wish the new king, her beloved son, King Charles II, the very best.”

