United States-based Nigerian professor, Uju Anya and the English journalist, Piers Morgan have been trading words over the former’s hostile comments on the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Uju, via her verified Twitter, last Thursday, wished the Queen had an ‘excruciating pain’ when the news of her deteriorating health went public.

She went further to describe the late monarch as the “chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire.”

Returning to Twitter after being locked out, the professor at Carnegie Mellon University revealed that Morgan wanted to interview her, but will never get the chance.

So like I thought, you don’t have the guts to repeat your disgusting slurs about the Queen to someone who would hold you to account for them. You’re not just a disgrace but a cowardly disgrace. https://t.co/ckJj04xdPl — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 15, 2022

“Piers Morgan calling me ‘vile, disgusting moron’, while his producer calling me for interview. Tufiakwa”, she tweeted.

When that Black woman says she hopes our great Queen died in ‘excruciating pain’ then damn right I’m going to be in her business, and it has nothing to do with her skin colour, and everything to do with her repulsive disrespect. https://t.co/UL0QqyW4lw — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 15, 2022

Reacting to her tweet, Morgan said, “I definitely want to interview you. I’d like you to try repeating to my face that you hoped the Queen died in ‘excruciating pain.’ But I suspect like most vile ‘woke’ trolls, you won’t have the guts.”

Anya fired back at him, “No, Piers, you want to interview me, because your career died in excruciating pain, and you need the ratings. But I won’t let you chase clout off me. Like I said, I no dey put food for my enemy mouth.”

