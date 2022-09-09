AAC presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, Friday, jettisoned emotional comments Nigerians poured to mourn the late British Queen Elizabeth II.

United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch, died peacefully at her royal residence, Balmoral, Scotland at age of 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Her son, King Charles III said the death of his beloved mother was a “moment of great sadness” for him and his family and that her loss would be “deeply felt” around the world.

Reacting to this development, Sowore posted on his verified Twitter page and asked Nigerians not to mourn the passing of the British monarch.

He also asserted that the death of the Queen should kickstart the end of Commonwealth countries.

The rights activist also hinted that the only clause for Nigeria to be among the Commonwealth countries, if he becomes the President, is for Nigerian people to travel without visas to the Commonwealth countries.

“If #Nigeria is going to be part of the @commonwealthsec under my watch as President, then Nigerians must be able to travel to all Commonwealth countries without a visa!”

“Don’t mourn the #QueenElizabethII, she didn’t die for you! The death of the Queen of England should herald the end of the @commonwealthsec. #WeCantContinueLikeThis”

Earlier, Sowore had backed a Nigerian-born American don, Uju Anya who also opposed the idea of Nigerians sending tributes to the late Queen whose tweet was taken down by Twitter for not wishing the Queen well.

“@UjuAnya They may take your job away, they may take away your Twitter account, but they can’t take away your dignity and the power of your voice at a critical time like this! #WeCantContinueLikeThis,” Sowore tweeted.

