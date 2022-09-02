Prince Hezekiah’s stage comic demeanor is attractive and beautiful. He is one of South South most renowned stand up comedians. Hezekiah has graced stages amidst diginitries, governors, state politicians, business mogul, amongst other reputable mentions.

The comedian has shared the stage with the likes of I Go Dye, Gordons, AY, Basket Mouth, Bovi, Buchi, and other top-notch West African and local based comic stars.

Currently, Prince Hezekiah is a house hold name across the Niger Delta. He is such a talented act to reckon with for his unique spontaneity which archives great humor experiences with diverse audience. Hezekiah is also one of the pioneering fathers of contemporary stand up comedy within the Southern region.

With his funny performances, appeal plus his charisma and boldness, he delivers just as an artiste would engage the listeners of packed audience. He is inspiring other growing and establishing MCs, and stand up comedians within the Southern part of Nigeria.

His Passion has driven his many successful concerts and event brands including his Weekly comedy club “Saturday Night Laughs.” On the long run, Prince Hezekiah has been introducing Port Harcourt locals various kinds of premium comic entertainment, as much as he is amongst the few successful Port Harcourt brought up comedians.

The likes of Awarding winning Mr Funny popularly known as Sabinus, KO Baba, Arinze Baba, Romeo Without Juliet, and more. These few comedians are shaping acting and standup comedy culture within the Garden city (Port Harcourt).

On September 4th, 2022. Prince Hezekiah in collaboration with Omega Pro, Now Travels and Tour alongside Cool FM Port Harcourt, is ready to host the maiden edition of “Humor Exclusive.”

According Prince Hezekiah, “Humor Exclusive may not happen beyond the shores of Port Harcourt,” He said adding that his annual “Prince Hezekiah Made In Port Harcourt” comedy event is intended to happen beyond the shores of Port Harcourt, because it is buying into the Port Harcourt to the world perspective. Thereby showcasing Port Harcourt to other cultures and all that, he noted.

Moving forward, the venue for Humor Exclusive is at Aztech Arcum Event center along Stadium Road, Port Harcourt. The time is, 6pm. Prompt.

Tickets are available online at Tellerafricatickets.com and at Syticks.com

RELATED NEWS