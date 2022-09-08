Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit District Six Museum, on the first day of their African tour in Cape Town, South Africa, September 23, 2019. PHOTO: Mark Large/Pool via Reuters

Prince Harry is headed to Balmoral alone without his wife Meghan following the death of his grandmother The Queen. The couple had been due to attend the Wellchild Awards in London this evening but it is confirmed they have cancelled their appearance. It is understood Meghan will remain in London, but will not attend the WellChild awards.

The duchess could potentially join Harry in Scotland at a later date, the source said, following the change of plan.

Prince Charles travelled to Balmoral by helicopter from his Scottish home Birkall with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is now with The Queen, as is Princess Anne. Prince Andrew and Prince Edward are understood to be travelling as are Princes William and Harry. The Duke of Sussex was joined by his wife, Meghan. The Duchess of Cambridge is at Windsor with her children.

