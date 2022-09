.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A primary teacher (names withheld) was reported to have impregnated his 15-year-old pupil in the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi State Police Command, SP Chris Anyanwu stated that the suspect has been arrested by the Command.

The suspect, who had carnal knowledge of the victim, carried out the activities under the guise of wanting to marry her.

