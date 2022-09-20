Governor Hope Uzodimma has thanked the people of Imo State for coming out en masse to honour and receive President Muhammadu Buhari, who was on a one day official visit to the state last Tuesday, to commission signature projects executed by the governor’s administration.

Uzodimma expressed his gratitude and that of the government, while addressing the congregation at the end of Church Service at the Government House Chapel, Owerri.

He lauded Imo people for their show of commitment and the efforts they made to identity with the epoch-making ceremony despite attempts by those he described as “agents of Satan to sabotage the visit.”

The governor said he is not in doubt that the prayers of Imo people are working, noting that “by the Grace of God, Imo State has been restored to peace and order.”

Governor Uzodimma seized the opportunity to encourage those still in doubt about what the 3R government stands for, to “come out and be part of the government which is ready to change the old style of doing things and embrace the new style of doing things.”

Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibe, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu and his wife, the Secretary to Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmos Iwu and the Chief of Staff, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie were in attendance.

Others include, the Chairman of APC Imo State, Chief Macdonald Ebere, members of the State Executive Council and those of the State House of Assembly, Chairman of Imo State Council of traditional rulers, Eze (Dr.) EC Okeke and many more attended the Church Service.

