By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United have recently found their winning mojo, winning their last three games in a row and sitting comfortably in fifth place from the thirteenth they were plunged to at the start of the season.

However, that record seems to be at risk this weekend when they clash against a rival who have been in impeccable form and are gunning for their sixth consecutive win – one they last recorded as far back in the 1947/48 campaign – and don’t appear like they are going to let it go anytime soon just as Arteta said, “We are obviously really happy because we are winning football matches that we deserve to win. The way we are performing and playing, and we need to continue.”

Though both teams were not actively involved in the deadline day transfer, but they have made remarkable signings in the recently closed summer transfer window that have augmented the quality of the sides, making for a sizzling football season ahead of us.

Gabriel Jesus has risen to the occasion of being talisman for the gunners, scoring three goals in 5 premier league appearances for the Emirates side, with other new acquisitions also pulling their weights to the delight of not only Arteta but the fans.

Manchester United, although started the season like a team headed for the championship, have managed to string wins in three occasions with new signings, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro being significant in the wins.

With latest signing, Antony yet to feature for the Red Devils, it all speaks to the menacing quality the United team pose, and it remains to be known if Arsenal will be able to withstand the winning onslaught being unleashed on teams by United.

However, Ten Hag should have worries going into the encounter with Arsenal as his side has not been totally convincing in their last three wins, only managing to scrape through and pick up nine points altogether from the matches. Arsenal would prove to be the biggest opponent they will face so far this season, not helped by the confidence and determination the Arsenal players are radiating with to continue their imperious form.

On the other hand, Arteta will have at the back of his mind the luckless history of Arsenal at the Old Trafford only winning one of their last 15 outings at the ground.

Ten Hag should have new acquisition Antony available for selection, but the Brazilian is likely be named among the substitutes while Casemiro should get his first start for the Red Devils.

Summer arrival, Lisandro Maritnez and Raphael Varane seem to have found a solid partnership and look likely to continue at the heart of defence for United.

For Arsenal, there are injury concerns going into the counter with Martin Odegaard picking up a knock in their last game against Aston Villa and remains a doubt for the game on Sunday.

Thomas Partey, Mohammed Elneny and Reiss Nelson are still out injured but Arteta will take solace in the return of Oleksandr Zinchenko to the team.

Sambi Lokonga should continue his partnership with Granit Xhaka at the heart of the midfield, leaving Smith Rowe, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli in front to test the mettle of the United’s defence.

In other games this weekend, Alex Iwobi’s Everton will face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the lunch time kick-off on Saturday while Nottingham Forest take on Bournemouth, Brentford face Leeds United, Newcastle vs Crystal Palace, Tottenham against Fulham.

Other fixtures include: Chelsea vs West Ham, Wolves vs Southampton and then the last match for Saturday Aston Villa against the Haaland-blazing Man City.

