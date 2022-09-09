By Emmanuel Okogba

Premier League fixtures for this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Match Week 7 was due to commence with a lunch time kick-off between Fulham and Chelsea on Saturday, but that and all other games will now no longer hold as disclosed by Premier League Chief Executive, Richard Masters.

Masters said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

“As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

The decision was to ‘honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect’

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. She was the UK’s longest-serving monarch.

Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.

