One of Nigeria’s highest selling skincare products, Poshglow Skincare has re-signed Bukunmi Oluwasina as its global Ambassador in the UK.

The event which was well attended, was the official unveiling of Nigerian actress, producer, screenwriter, and singer, Bukunmi Oluwasina as an Ambassador.

In attendance at the event were the Chief Executive Officer of Poshglow Skincare, Folasade Omotoyinbo, Brand Manager, Olanrewaju Alaka, Bukunmi Oluwasina and others who graced the unveiling ceremony in the United Kingdom.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony, Bukunmi Oluwasina said she was super excited to be part of the historic moment with Poshglow Skincare.

It is my joy to share in this moment of joy with a brand I love and cherish so much, Bukunmi stated.

Speaking on behalf of Poshglow Skincare, Brand Manager, Olanrewaju Alaka said, it was a delight to have Bukunmi Oluwasina as Brand Ambassador.We Will continue to cater to our customers skincare needs home and abroad. Today we are also an unveiling of our flagship product Glowing Herbal Soap as we lunch it in the uk and other 6 countries in the Europe. If you can recall last year we had a plan to extend our physical store to the uk, this we are gradually achieving. We are keen on meeting the needs of our customers and also giving them the best satisfaction. We ensure we put smiles on the faces of our customers no matter shat where they are. Our mission still stands which is to create 100% natural, productive, and 100% cruelty-free skincare products for all skin types.

