By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

OYO State Police Command, yesterday, paraded 15 suspected kidnappers at different locations in addition to the rescue of victims and recovered assorted firearms and ammunition in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adewale Williams, who paraded the suspects at the Police Headquarters in Ibadan, said some of the suspects were in the habit of intercepting parents while taking their children and wards to their schools in Ibadan and its environs.

The suspects, according to him, were Abolaji AbdulAzeez, Adewale Abolarinwa, Buba Bello, Monday Maleek, Austine Clement, Lanre Divian, David Jeremiah, Mohammadh Abdulahi, Umar Mohammed, Abubakar Mohammadu, Ibrahim Taiwo, Mohammadu Taiwo and Mohammadu Bello.

He said that they were all picked up from their respective hideouts in the state.

