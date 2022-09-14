By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Police Command yesterday said it has killed three out of a six-man kidnapping gang who abducted a 13 month old baby in Achigbor Community along Benin – Auchi road in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the state deputy Spokesperson, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu said the police got a tip off from the mother of the baby before going after kidnappers.

She said “A distraught resident, Elizabeth Ojo (42 years) of Achigbor Community along Benin-Auchi Road, in Uhunmwonde LGA of Edo State at about 19:30hrs on 13/09/2022 raised an alarm that kidnappers came to her compound in Achigbor Community along Benin – Auchi road in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

“The Police operatives working along that axis immediately mobilized and moved to the scene, where they came to an empty compound that had been vandalized. On enquiry, Ojo said some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers vandalized her property and took her 13 month old baby into the bush.

“The operatives immediately moved into the bush for possible rescue of the baby. The kidnappers on sighting the police threw the baby into the bush and opened fire on them. In the firefight with the Police operatives, three of the six kidnappers succumbed to our superior firepower. The other three are still on the run while bush combing of that area is still ongoing.

“The baby was rescued unhurt and handed over to the mother, while one cut-to-size double barrel gun, one cutlass and one battle axe were recovered at the scene.”

RELATED NEWS