…Visitors, tourists are safe in C’River …CP Aminu assures

By Ike Uchechukwu ,CALABAR

The Cross River state Police Command have neutralized two out of the three suspects who abducted some Pastor in August at Odukpani Local government area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the Pastors had gone for Church planting ceremony at Creek Town, but were kidnapped along the Waterways by then unknown assailants who were later paid 10 million naira as ransom for their release.

Confirming the development to Vanguard on Sunday in Calabar , the Commissioner of Police CP Aminu Alhassan disclosed the breakthrough by SP Awodi Abdulhameed led Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Squad, ACKS , sting Unit and Op Akpakwu ( government house) who carried out the covert operation based on credible intelligence.

CP Aminu said :” It is true that we neutralized two kidnap kingpin involved in the kidnap of some Pastors who went to church planting at Creek Town, Odukpani LGA of the state.

“Two couldn’t make it alive , while the third who is now at large , was severely injured during a gun duel, we also want to appeal to locals to be on the look out for anyone with gun wounds in their community.

“Remember we had earlier warned that we will no longer wait for them( Criminals) to commit crime , we shall keep smoking them out from their various camps, hideouts.

“Especially as we have entered Ember-months , we want to urge law abiding citizens to be more vigilant, and don’t take security for granted because it’s everybody’s business, but as a Command we will keep pressing for the mark , we will keep giving our best.

“We want to also assure tourists coming for carnival, visitors alike to come and live and be at rest , their safety is guaranteed, ” he said.

Vanguard learned that the trio have been terrorizing inhabitants of the area for long until they were bursted by Anti Kidnapping Squad and other units attached to government house.

Findings showed that a Pastor of the Apostolic Church and three others (names withheld) went for church planting , it was on their way to the location that they were intercepted by the hoodlums.

A security source who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that the incident happened on the 18th of August, 2022 , when the Pastor an Academic Doctor led three other to set up a church branch, it was in there way that they Kidnapped.

“They got 10, 000, 0000 naira they demanded ,although they had earlier made a 20,000, 000 naira demand , but the families of the victims and Church could not raise such.

“On the long run , they were able to come up with 10, 000, 000 naira which was later given to the kidnapers who freed their four victims.

“At about 0600Hrs while acting on credible intelligence one Raphael Paul , Famous and Richard were bursted in thier hideout, on sighting the operatives, they opened fire.

“Famous and Rapheal couldn’t make as thief corpse have been deposited at the the morgue in UCTH while Richard escaped until the creeks with severe gun shot injuries , two locally made pistols were also recovers including other ammunitions,” the source said .

