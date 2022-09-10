The police command in Osun has confirmed the killing of a 40-year-old man, Mohammed Badmus, by a security guard in Okinni area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Yemisi Opalola, on Saturday in Osogbo.

Opalola said that the security guard shot the victim with a dame gun and he died instantly.

She said that the case was reported at the Dada Estate Divisional Police Headquarters by Mr Babatunde Olumide, the Chairman of Ibuowo Estate in Okinni.

The police spokesperson said that the suspect had been arrested and the gun recovered from him.

Opalola said that the corpse of the victim had been deposited at a mortuary.

She added that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigations. (NAN)

