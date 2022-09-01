By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Commissioner of Police in Cross River state , CP Aminu Alhassan on Thursday confirmed the abduction of a 24-year-old law student , Miss Dora Effiom from her residence at 17 Joseph Mkpang street, Calabar in Calabar Municipality Local government area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the girl was whisked away by her abductors in her mum’s car, a Grey Toyota Corolla, 2010 at about 2: am on Wednesday.

Confirming the incident on Thursday , the Commissioner of Police , CP Aminu Alhassan revealed that his Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Squad , led by SP Awodi have swung into action to unmask and arrest those behind the heinous crime.

He stated that the Command will leave no stone unturned in making sure all those involved were brought to book as soon as possible.

CP Aminu said:” I want to use this medium to again warn those who are only in Cross River for crime sake to leave the state immediately, because no criminal will be spared.

“There is no more hiding place for any criminal in Cross River, we are now taking the fight to every known and unknown enclave.

“I want to assure law abiding citizens to go about their lawful business without fear, we have already restrategized all our operations , the girl will be rescued soon, because we are on thier trail as we speak ,” CP Aminu assured.

Vanguard findings showed that the assailants broke into the home of their victim, the father of the abducted girl, Ntufam Francis Effiom at about 1: 00 am.

A security source told Vanguard that Ntufam Effiom was severely injured by the hoodlums, leaving him for death after which they abducted his daughter, Deborah in his wife’s car ,

“Ntufam Francis Effiom was thoroughly beaten, injured and left for dead, then they picked his daughter in a grey Toyota Corolla , 2010 model to an unknown destination.

“But I can tell you that they will be arrested soon , because we are closing in on them, the source said.

As at the time of filing this report , no arrest has been made , but there are efforts to get to the root of the matter.

