By Ademola Adegbite

Ibadan—The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the attack on Iganna Divisional Police Headquarters by hoodlums, Tuesday night.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the attack in Ibadan, yesterday, said the Divisional Crime Officer, DCO, and a suspect, who was in police custody were killed during the invasion

Osifeso said the state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, had ordered full-scale investigations into the matter with the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, leading the team.

He said arrest had been made and updates would be provided accordingly.

He said: “The Oyo State Police Command under the leadership of CP Williams has promised to make examples of the masterminds of the unfortunate incident that led to the loss of life of an officer and a male civilian with two others seriously injured on Tuesday

“Preliminary investigation revealed that in compliance with the stop-and-search directive on unregistered motorcycles and overcrowded pillions to reduce the spate of robberies and abductions in the axis, operatives of the command attached to Iganna Divisional Police Headquarters, while on legitimate duties along Elejoka-Igangan Road, Iwajowa Local Government Area, were attacked by hoodlums, who were clearly opposed not only to the directive but as well the relative tranquillity in the axis.

“In furtherance of the above, and in a bid to drive home their point, the officers were attacked unprovoked by the assailants, thus leading to the death of the Divisional Crime Officer and a civilian in custody in the process of repelling the hoodlums from invading the Divisional Police Headquarters at Iganna after forcing themselves into the town.

“Also, the Divisional Police officer and a Police Inspector sustained several lacerations from machete cuts and are currently being stabilised at a government medical hospital.

