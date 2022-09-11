By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Police operatives attached to the IGP Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPIB) have successfully busted an illegal petroleum refining operation in Edo State.

“This followed the interception of intelligence on activities of an alleged illicit petroleum products refining syndicate operating adjacent to Agbor Junction, Benin City, Edo State via a whistle blower through the recently created Nigeria National Petroleum Company’s (NNPC) Command and Control Centre Portal”.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement said, “Consequent to the raid on the illegal petroleum refining site, three (3) empty DAF Trucks, thirty-one (31) immobile surface tanks – 7 of which were loaded with unspecified quantity of petroleum products, were discovered by the Police”.

“Additionally , two suspects, one Chinedu Iyanabor aged 18 and Sunday Iyagbesun aged 52, were arrested during the raid. preliminary investigations reveal the site was also used as a dumpsite for petroleum products.

“The Inspector-General of Police has tasked Special Enforcement units on prevention of activities of economic saboteurs to ensure deployment of necessary manpower and other operational assets to ensure a total clampdown on criminal activities detriment to the economic growth of the nation.

“The IGP has similarly supervised the strengthening of the Unit with a charge to intensify efforts, in conjunction with local police officers, to sustain police approved operational standards in tackling economic sabotage, crimes and criminality in the country.

“He equally charged the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the Unit to embark on strict supervision of the Unit in compliance with the directives.

“All suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.”

