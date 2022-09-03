.

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police command has arrested no fewer than thirty persons for alleged involvement in offences of kidnapping, murder, child theft and trafficking.

Briefing newsmen weekend in Uyo, the Commissioner of Police Mr Olatoye Durosinmi, noted that within the last two months, a total of ninety-one (91) suspects were arrested for various offences in the command.

He explained that some have been charged to court,while others were still under investigation and will be charged to court at the completion of investigation.

He stated: “On 28th August, 2022 at about 1500hrs, one Happiness Ndueso(f ) and Blessing Joseph, a.k.a “Adiaha Akpan both of Ifa Ikot Idang village in Uruan Local Government Area, were arrested by operatives of Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command for the above crimes.

” During investigation, suspects confessed that one Felix Edem a.k.a “Black Bishop and Joe Fineboy, both of Idu Uruan abducted one Queen Ime of Ifiayong Usuk village in Uruan LGA with her children, ages three, one and half respectively from her house into their tricycle at Ikot Akpa Etok road in Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, murdered her, abandoned her corpse, and absconded with the two male children and sold them to one Marius Obi ‘m’ of Abia State.

“On 30th August, 2022 at about 0700hrs, Felix Edem took operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad to Aba in Abia State, where the said Marius Obi was lured and arrested. During interrogation, he confessed to have re-sold the two children to his syndicate member known as Nwanyiocha ‘f’,address unknown.

“Furthermore, as at when Felix Edem was arrested at Nna Enin village in Uruan Local Government Area, a locally made single barrel pistol without ammunition was recovered from him which he confessed to using for his dastardly acts.

“Also on 25th August, 2022 at about 0300hrs upon concerted follow-up operations in the kidnap and eventual murder of one Patrick Okon Ekpo of Nwaniba village in uruan local government area, Wisdom Asuquo Okon , one Marshall Peter Bassey a.k.a “Marshall Attraction”, Blessing Patrick Joseph (‘f’) Edet Effiong Edet, Tom Edet Okon a.k.a “Tompolo” all of Idu, Ita, Ibiaku Uruan villages in Uruan LGA, were arrested by Operatives of Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command.

“During interrogation Wisdom Okon confessed his involvement in the kidnap and murder of Patrick Okon Ekpo after collecting ransom of one million naira (N1m) from the son of the victim. Peter Bassey confessed membership of same gang but denied taking part in the particular kidnap/murder of victim.

” Blessing Patrick Joseph ‘f’ confessed being the supplier/re-supplier of live ammunition and livestock to the gang in the creeks while Tom Edet Okon confessed membership of gang responsible for the kidnap of one Mfon Akpe ‘m’ sometime in January, 2021.

“Hostages/several other victims contacted and they have made positive identification of all the suspects named above.

“And on 21st August, 2022 at about 3pm, responding to a distress call at Otong Nsit village, one Unyime Iberedem Sampson ‘m’, aged 36yrs, was arrested by Officers of Nsit Ibom Divisional Headquarters, for beating his wife, one Precious Iberedem Sampson (34) to a state of coma who later died few hours after she was assaulted. Scene of Crime was visited and the corpse deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

“Similarly on 25th August, 2022, one David Edet Okon ‘m’, and Peter Akwaowo Solomon, both of Ini LGA were trailed and arrested for the murder of one Saviour Stephen Okon. Investigation revealed that the deceased was beaten to death for stealing a goat at Akpan Andem Market. Suspects confessed to the crime.

“Furthermore, On 18th June, 2022 at about 0900hrs, it was reported that one Nsidibe Okon Ikpe ‘m’, Akan Ukpe ‘m’, Ini other names unknown, and Ndifreke Uyah Etim, conspired and murdered one Saviour uko Eyo.

“They set the corpse ablaze and dumped it by the main road of Ikot Ekan village in Etinan Local Government Area, and ran away on the grounds that he stole a generator. Two suspects were trailed and arrested, while a manhunt for the other fleeing suspects has commenced.

“Also, on 8th July, 2022 at about 06:40am, a Quick Response Patrol Team of the Command, posted at Ibiakpan Junction in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, arrested one Aniekan Inyang ‘m’, suspected to have stabbed one Rose Edem ‘(33), to death with a knife at Ibiakpan Atai village. The suspect was handed over to Ikot Ekpene Divisional Headquarters for diligent investigation”

The CP recalled that upon his assumption of duty on the 22nd day of June, 2022, he had promised Akwa Ibom people that he will deploy adequate assets, both human and material on the land and in the waterways to ensure they always sleep with their eyes closed and also go about their lawful duties unmolested.

He stressed that the policing architecture of the state was rejigged for maximum productivity stressing, “Today, I make bold to say that we are walking the talk as most felons have been kept at bay, thereby making Akwa Ibom to remain a destination of choice for Tourists and Investors and one of the most peaceful State’s in the Federation.

“While I thank the Government for the logistical support and enabling environment to work, I thank sister security Agencies for the synergy too. The superb cooperation from members of the public is not only encouraging but has kept us on our toes.

“As the lead Agency in Internal Security, I wish to assure Residents of Akwa Ibom State, that we will do our possible best and spare no resources in ensuring that our waterways, our roads, residences and every part of the state is safe. Your continuous assistance in this regard is of the essence and solicited”

