By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The police have arrested a lawyer and human rights activist, Prof. Zainab Abiola, who allegedly assaulted her police orderly in Abuja.

The alleged assault, it was gathered, was due to the refusal of her orderly, Inspector Teju Moses, to do house chores.

Abiola was arrested alongside her housemaid, Rebecca Enechido, after a video clip went viral on Wednesday.

In the video, the officer is seen in uniform bleeding, seated on the floor and asking to be taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the Professor’s arrest in a statement, yesterday, saying the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, had directed that the suspects be prosecuted.

He said: “The IGP strongly condemned the grievous assault of a female police officer, Inspector Teju Moses, by her principal, who is a legal practitioner and human rights activist, Prof. Abiola, and her domestic staff, comprising the housemaid, one Rebecca Enechido and a male suspect currently at large.

“Zainab Duke, a Mbaise-born activist, grievously assaulted her orderly in the company of some accomplices on September 20, 2022, at her residence in Garki, Abuja, due to the refusal of the orderly to breach professional ethics by carrying out menial and domestic chores at her house.

“The IGP has directed the express prosecution of the arrested suspects, who are currently in police custody, as the preliminary investigation shows overwhelming evidence of culpability on the part of the professor and her domestic staff.

“The IGP has equally tasked the investigative team to ensure that the fleeing suspect is arrested and made to face the wrath of the law. It is pertinent to clarify that the suspect, Prof. Zainab, who name-drops the IGP, his family members, and other officers in the top hierarchy of the force has no acquaintance with the police in any form as erroneously peddled on social media.”

