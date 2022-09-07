The Police Command in Bauchi State has arrested four suspected kidnappers in the state.

The command also said it arrested three persons suspected of printing and circulating fake naira notes.

The Spokesman of the command, SP Ahmed Wakil made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Wakil said the four suspected kidnappers, all of Zadawa village, Misau Local Government Area, had threatened to kidnap their target if he failed to give them N1 million.

He said that the suspects called the man on phone demanding for the money.

“Detectives attached to Misau Divisional Police Headquarters swung into action and tracked the suspects.

“The suspects arrested are Ilu Wakili, 30, Abubakar Bello, 30, Muhammed Bello, 37, and Hussaini Abdullahi, 38, all of Zadawa village, Misau LGA of Bauchi.

“The suspects confessed to the crime and they will be charged to court for prosecution,” he said.

Meanwhile, three suspects with counterfeit notes worth N75,0000 have also been arrested in the state, while one suspect is still at large.

According to Wakil, the police received a report on Aug. 21, on the suspects and succeeded in one Yusuf Mohammed, 25, of Yakubu Wanka area of Bauchi.

Wakil said Mohammed was arrested at about 19:30hrs near Ogbunna Hotel in Bayan Gari area of Bauchi with the sum of N75,0000 counterfeit notes.

“The suspect revealed that he got the counterfeit notes from one Shehu Shagari, 42, of Inkil area of Bauchi who is equally at the police facility for his involvement in the case.

“As the investigation continues, the said Shehu Shagari indicted one Malam Yusuf of Durum village of Bauchi, now at large, who is believed to be the prime suspect,” Wakil said.

The spokesman added that a search conducted in Yusuf’s house at Durum village led to the arrest of another suspect, Rabiu Samaila, 35.

He said Samaila was apprehended at the house while allegedly producing counterfeit naira notes.

Wakil said items recovered from the house include a black printer, five calabashes containing charms, 22 bottles of perfume, a dried chameleon, piece of white yard and 14 pieces of printed naira notes on A4 size paper.

He said that all the suspects would be charged to court after completion of investigation. (NAN)

