By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Police Command on Thursday paraded a suspected kingpin and a serial kidnapper, one Amarachi Amadi, known as “Ishiegburumma” was captured from their camp in the forest of Ohuba village in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, stated this at the Command headquarters in Owerri.

The Police image maker said the raid was based on the order given by the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, to identify and raid terror camps within the state.

In the process, the kidnappers were said to have engaged the police in a gun battle, the command said the kidnappers were overwhelmed and one of the victims of the kidnappers, was freed, Uzondu Ikeazuta, a 45-year-old man, a native of Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state, who was kidnapped last Sunday at hospital junction in Owerri.

However, that the confession by Amadi led to the arrest of two others one Oriaku Lucky ‘male’ aged 26-year-old of Umugologo Ohuba in Ohaji/Egbema LGA and Peace Victor Sunday ‘female’ aged 19-year-old of Unah Eket in Akwa Ibom State.

Narrating how the police carried out the raid operation, he said: “In line with the Command’s commitment to step down the tide of terrorism and kidnapping in the State, the Commissioner of Police, Imo Command, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, directed the Command’s Tactical teams to embark on vigorous raids of all criminals hideouts in the forests, collaborating with the vigilante groups of the various communities.

“The Command’s Operatives on 29/8/2022 at about 12:30hours, after a diligent gathering of information of identified terror camps in the State, raided a terror camp in the forest at Ohuba village in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The hoodlums on sighting the police operatives immediately engaged them in a gun duel but were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the police, resulting in the arrest of one Amarachi Amadi aka Ishiegburumma ‘m’ aged 28 years, the leader of a notorious kidnapping gang, in the wanted list of the Command. He sustained bullet wounds during the gun battle while others escaped with bullet injuries into the forest.

“Operatives while combing the forest saw the kidnapped victim, Uzondu Ikeazuta ‘m’ aged 45 years, a native of Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, on chain. He was freed unhurt. In the same vein, recovered the following exhibits: One (1) Cut to Size Single Barrel Gun with six (6) rounds of live cartridges; One (1) locally made Double Barrel Short Gun, One (1) Bus Imo with registration number WER 04 XB, One (1) dagger; One (1) ATM Card.

vi. Substances suspected to be Indian Hemp; Airtel Recharge Cards; Assorted charms; Ropes used in tying their victims; Three (3) cell phones

“In the course of debriefing the victim, it was revealed that he was kidnapped by a five-man armed gang, on the 28/8/2022 at about 13:00 hours, at Imo Specialist Hospital junction Umuguma in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

“While in their custody, he was subjected to inhuman tortures that, almost resulted in the cutting off of his manhood for ritual purposes. That the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of One Million Seven Hundred Thousand Naira (N1,700,000.00) before he can be released from their captivity.

“The suspect while undergoing interrogation, admitted being the Capone of the kidnapping syndicate and confessed to several kidnapping cases, but could remember vividly seven and how they beheaded one of their victims, Justice Ikechukwu Francis Okoroji on the 5th of January, 2020. His confession has led to the arrest of one Oriaku Lucky ‘m’ aged 26years of Umugologo Ohuba in Ohaji/Egbema LGA and Peace Victor Sunday ‘f’ aged 19years of Unah Eket in Akwa Ibom State,” Police said.

