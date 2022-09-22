By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Nentawe Yilwatda has assured youths in the State that if voted into office, he would set aside 10% of the State IGR to address issues which affect them and ensure an enabling environment which would make them maximise their potential.

Yilwada who spoke in Jos at the unveiling of his campaign council which has former Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Professor Sebastian Maimako as its Director General, added his administration would be fair to all.

His words “We will address the State’s economy and 10% of the State IGR will be deployed to address issues of the vulnerable groups like the youths, women, and people living with disabilities. We will be transparent, free, fair and run an all-inclusive government while the youths will be mentored and empowered.”

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Danladi Atu who represented Governor Simon Lalong, solicited the support of the youths to give the Party a chance to “continue the good work Governor Lalong has started.”

The State Chairman of the Party, Rufus Bature cautioned members against engaging in anti-party activities, saying the Party will soon activate mechanisms to fish out the bad eggs campaigning for another political Party.

However, the campaign DG, Professor Maimako expressed delight at the nomination and promised to work hand in hand with other committee members to move the party forward.

