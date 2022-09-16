By Emma Amaize

AN Urhobo leader in Delta State, Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, yesterday, asked the Federal Government not to provoke ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta into another round of violence.

Unagha, in a press statement, entitled, “Do not drag other ethnic groups in oil pipeline surveillance contracts,” stated: “The federal government seems to favor an ethnic group, a tactical system of dividing the people.”

“The federal government should not push other ethnic groups in the area for another leg of violent struggle. I have been watching with great concern the controversy surrounding the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to ex-militant leaders, Government Ekpemukpolo, alias Tompolo.

“The contract has generated and still generating tension in the area. On behalf of the Urhobo ethnic nationality, I wish to caution that authorities should take care to avoid it snowballing into a major breakdown if they do not take steps to resolve it.

“An ethnic nationality in the Niger Delta is taking other ethnic groups in the Niger Delta for granted, which may likely create disaffection amongst the various people of the region.

“Although I am not against the federal government awarding Tompolo the contract, it is trying to divide the people of the region so that they can fight themselves.

“Why should the federal government and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL turn round to award the contract to a man the federal government accused of complicity?

“They have put the patience of other ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta to trial, which the people may challenge in no distance time if the monopoly continues.

“The monopolization of the oil pipeline surveillance by an ethnic group is not acceptable to the Urhobo. It is unjust, against the rule of fair play.

“NNPCL ought to have appreciated the fact that there are other ethnic nationalities besides Ijaw. They should have awarded Tompolo, being from the riverine area of Delta state, a contract to supervise the Ijaw area.

“Again, an individual or an ethnic nationality has monopolized the pipeline contract since the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan to the exclusion of other stakeholders.

“I wish to appeal to our people, particularly the youths, to remain peaceful as we are looking for an alternative solution,” he added.

