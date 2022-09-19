Immediate past Treasurer of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas HOSTCOM ,Delta State Chapter, and founder, Oil Voice of Niger Delta, Comrade Joseph Lamienghan, has called on those opposed to the award of pipeline surveillance contract to High Chief Government Ekpomupolo aka Tompolo to have a rethink.

Lamienghan, who spoke in Warri, said habit of infighting among stakeholders in the region over the contract is uncalled for.

His words: “Let me assert that it is a very good idea that the Federal Government finally decided to engage the Host Communities through High Chief Tompolo who is already mobilizing all and sundry at the community level to check the problems of oil theft that threatens the nation’s economy.

“All the previous attempts made by federal government, NNPCL and other relevant stakeholders who are not too familiar with the terrains where the pipelines are buried failed to achieve the desired result because they do not understand the area the way the Host Communities do. And they are to be engaged by Tompolo to man the process and marshall it to success. “Tompolo is a tested and trusted hand who has done surveillance job before with good track record to show for it. This time, Tompolo will do it better because he has garnered experience over the years .

“Let me make a compassionate appeal to my brothers who have said one negative thing or the other to understand that the NNPCL followed due process before giving Tompolo the contract after finding him worthy as the arrow head that can stop the scourge of oil theft. Hence wisdom demands that we support him in carrying out the assignment given to him in the interest of the nation’s economy and for the empowerment of the Host Communities.

“For us in HOSTCOM, we remain totally committed to Tompolo. We will collectively battle the oil thieves to free our economy from economic saboteurs who want Nigeria to remain a failed state.

“l wish to join numerous well wishers , friends and brothers across to congratulate our Illustrious son , High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpomupolo aka Tompolo.”

