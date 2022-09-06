…FG, NNPCL urged to award TFP surveillance to Urhobo indigenes

N'Delta group tackles Akeredolu

Tompolo, NNPC need to partner Edo people —Group

Arewa youths make u-turnBy Emma Amaize, Gabriel Ewepu & Luminous Jannamike

MASKED militants from Rivers State, who raised hell over the pipeline surveillance contract the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, awarded to a former leader of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger-Delta, MEND, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, have simmered down after speaking with the ex-militant leader on the phone.

Vanguard gathered, yesterday, that the aggrieved militants, who threatened the Federal Government; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and NNPCL Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Mele Kyari, agreed to cooperate with Tompolo on grounds that he protects their interest in the project.

This came as stakeholders from Urhobo host communities to Trans-Forcados Pipeline, TFP, in Delta State, have asked the Federal Government and NNPCL to review and award the pipeline surveillance on Urhobo section of TFP to any competent Urhobo indigene.

Meanwhile, Coalition of Niger Deltans, CND, has condemned Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over his remarks on surveillance contract awarded to a firm owned by Tompolo.

Also, Edo Dynasty United Organisation Worldwide, EDUO, has written Tompolo, NNPCL, and others on the need to partner Edo people at this point in the execution of the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tompolo.

Dissenting Rivers militants speak to Tompolo, back down

National President of Ijaw National Congress, INC, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, who confirmed that the masked militants from Rivers State had a phone discussion with Tompolo, noted that the apex body of Ijaw ethnic nationality, which set up a five-man committee to interface with the different militant groups to harmonise their individual interests, facilitated the process.

His words: “The committee got a commitment from 80 per cent of the militants, who said they will work with Tompolo if he keeps to his promise of taking them along.

“I got a report from the committee shortly that they met with most of the protesting agitators. The summary is that good progress is being achieved because there is a clearer understanding and tension is also going down.

“But I think that there is still much to be done because there are basic promises. INC will sit with them again to see the areas of interest, common grounds, where compromises have to be made, where to be stringent, and all that.”

FG, NNPCL urged to award TFP surveillance to Urhobo indigenes

The stakeholders in a statement, yesterday, in Ughelli, Delta State, by D. A. Onisiru, said a section of the TFP was situated in Urhobo host communities in OML30, Delta State.

They said: “We have competent and qualified Urhobo in OML30 host communities that can execute the pipeline security and surveillance on our section of Trans-Forcados Pipeline. FG, Ministry of Petroleum Resources and NNPCL should urgently consider our demands and implement same.”

They said the NNPCL should immediately review the TFP security contract to reflect justice and equity as the Urhobo people were capable of securing the pipeline in their communities.

N’Delta group tackles Akeredolu

CND in a statement by its National President, Mr. Tamarapreye Tareware and National Secretary, Prince Meshach Bebenimibo, said: “We expected the governor to praise and commend Federal Government for taking the bold step to increase the fortune of the country by awarding the surveillance contract to Tompolo, who wants the betterment of his people, Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

“It is disheartening for a sitting governor to say that the newly-awarded surveillance contract to Tompolo is bad and that the Federal Government awarded contract implies that a private citizen like Tompolo will be allowed to handle not just light but sophisticated weapons to be able to ward off possible attacks from the vicious oil bunkering cartel.

“The above statement is viewed as a slap on the faces of Niger Delta stakeholders. Rotimi Akeredolu should know that Tompolo does not need any guns to combat oil theft. He will be working with the security agencies hands-in-hands and needed no arms.”

Tompolo, NNPC need to partner Edo people—Group

EDUO in a statement by its President, Brown Osemwengie, said partnering Edo people became necessary because the contract also covers pipelines on Edo soil.

He said: “Edo State is a core territory in Niger Delta. The said pipeline cut across a vast terrain in Edo State territory. Protecting the pipelines in Edo State territory can best be carried out by Edo people who knows the terrain better than other people.

“Edo people being law-abiding are best suited for the job in their own territory. Edo State being an oil-producing state is a strategic stakeholder in the Nigerian oil and gas sector and, therefore, most appropriate to engage them in this contract. “

Arewa youths make u-turn

Meanwhile, coalition of Northern youths has withdrawn its rejection of the pipeline contract awarded to Tompolo.

The decision was announced in Abuja by the leaders of the group at a briefing. They said the award of the contract was transparent and well advertised, and followed due process.

Speaking, yesterday, Coordinator of the group, Muktar Adamu, noted that the NNPCL was not dealing with Tompolo as an individual, but with a private company he has an interest in.

Adamu explained that it was not an aberration, but a step in the right direction and cautioned Nigerians to be circumspect before making hasty judgement on crucial government actions or policies.

