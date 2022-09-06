By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A group called Edo Dynasty United Organization Worldwide, EDUO, Monday, wrote a letter to Government Ekpemupolo (aka Tompolo), Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and others itemizing 10 salient reasons why they need to partner Edo people at this point as far as execution of the multi-billion Naira petroleum pipeline protection contract awarded by the Federal Government of Nigeria is concerned.

The letter which was signed by President, EDUO, Comrade Brown Arisco Osemwengie, pointed that partnering Edo People became because the contract also covers pipelines on Edo soil.

The group described the reasons itemized as 10 salient reasons and clarion call.

The letter reads thus, “Edo State is a core territory in the Niger Delta region.

The said pipeline cut across a vast terrain in Edo State territory. Protecting the pipelines in Edo State territory can best be carried out by Edo people who knows the terrain better than other people. Edo people being law abiding are best suited for the job in their own territory. Edo State being an oil producing state is a strategic stakeholder in the Nigerian oil and gas sector and therefore most appropriate to engage them in this contract. The fact that Edo people are peaceful and not violent does not mean they should be taken for granted because no single human or group has Monopoly of violence. That Edo people cannot standby and watch outsiders come into our territory to execute a welfarist job that rightfully belong to Edo People. That Edo people will always support and partner with willing stakeholders who carry them along. That in the interest of peace and national cohesion, Chief Tompolo should identify and partner with Edo People in carrying out the job in their territory. That we are confident that Tompolo and all appropriate government agencies will hearken to their demand and in the event that Edo people are sidelined in this welfarist contract, they will seek redress in the appropriate quarters which may not augur well to the overall interest of the oil and gas sector.”

