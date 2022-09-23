Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with some Christian clerics under the aegis of the Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria.

At the meeting, Tinubu, disclosed that his choice of a former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima was not a threat to the Christian community.

He added that his decision was based on competence and not religious considerations, adding that only competence can resolve the political and socio-economic challenges bedevilling the nation.

The APC presidential candidate said he has always been a friend of the Christian community and he should be considered based on his track records, plans and agenda for developing Nigeria.

“How will Nigeria develop? How do we banish hunger? How do we improve the insecurity and how do we eliminate killing one another, shedding of blood of innocent citizens, that is what we must take to the office and not our religion.

“My intention is clear, not religiosity. My intention is to develop this country, to bring prosperity to our country and I have better qualification, better track records, better exposure, better vision than any of my mates.

“When the shortlisted names came, I looked at the characters on the list, their background and everything and here is somebody (Kassim Shetimma) who is so brilliant, so committed, who, during the crisis in Borno protected Christians,” he said.

The bishops, however, said the meeting is not affirmation they’ll endorse APC’s candidate.

Chairman of Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria, Archbishop John Praise, said, “We are not committed to endorsing anybody, but you should ask your conscience and from what you have heard and from the explanation, he (Tinubu) had given to us to make your own judgement of who will better rule and handle the country.”

