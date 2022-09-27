Peter Obi and Ooni of Ife

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi on Tuesday visited the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi in his palace in Ile-Ife.

Obi visited the monarch alongside his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed.

Labour Party announced and also posted the photos of the royal visit on its verified Twitter handle.

Although details of the visit were not made public, the visit may not be unconnected with the continued consultation tour ahead of the 2023 elections.

Recall that Obi visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Monday.

Also, Obi and his Datti recently paid a visit to former President, General Ibrahim Babangida and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar in his hilltop residence in Minna, Niger state capital.

Meanwhile, political campaigns for the 2023 general elections are expected to flag off on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

