By Adegboyega Adeleye

Queen Elizabeth II who died at age 96 on September 8, was laid to rest on Monday, September 19, in London and son, King Charles, Meghan Markle, and others wept during the emotional funeral service.

Following a two-minute moment of silence, which was recognized nationwide, King Charles, 73, grew teary when “God Save the King” played before attendees exited Westminster Abbey. He sat beside his wife Queen Consort Camilla, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle behind them in the second row.

King Charles III walked behind his mother’s coffin as it processed from Westminster hall to the abbey.

“My mother’s reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication, and its devotion,” the former Prince of Wales said in his address. “Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”

Meghan Markle appeared to wipe away a tear as she watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin being carried out of Westminster Abbey after a remarkable funeral attended by dignitaries from across the world.

The Duchess of Sussex dabbed her cheek during the emotional moment as she stood beside Camilla, the Queen Consort, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

She and Harry then took their seats on the second row alongside Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

A committal service for the Queen was held in St George’s Chapel, where she will be laid to rest.

Led by the Dean of Windsor, it was attended by 800 people, including royalty and staff.

The Queen will be buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh at a private burial in the King George VI Memorial Chapel and the service will only be attended by the Royal Family.

The hearse arrived in Windsor following her state funeral service at Westminster Abbey in London.

The Queen’s corgis Muick and Sandy made an appearance as the Queen’s coffin processed at Windsor Castle.

