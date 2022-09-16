Hazaiah Olusegun Wellington

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington professionally known as Adesua Etomi and her husband Banky W have finally revealed the identity of their son.

The couples welcomed their son Hazaiah Olusegun “Champ” Wellington in January 2021.

According to the couples, the identity of their son, which has been kept hidden since birth was revealed in honour of National son’s day.

Adesua took to her Instagram page to shower sweet words her son. She wrote, “Happy National son’s day my beautiful Hazaiah. You make me goofy happy. You’re everything I prayed for and so much more.”

Banky W on the other hand via his Instagram page claimed his baby (Adesua Etomi) had a baby and he is everything they prayed for.

He said, “My baby had our baby and he’s everything we prayed for… Hazaiah Olusegun “Champ” Wellington. God is good. Thank you Jesus. The End”.

