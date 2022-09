By Efosa Taiwo

Daughter-in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari, Zahra Buhari has reportedly bagged a degree in Architectural Science.

The 27-year-old, who is married to Buhari’s son, Yusuf, graduated with a First Class.

The university where she graduated from was not revealed

Her mother-in-law, Aisha congratulated her via a Facebook post.

