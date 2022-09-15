By Adegboyega Adeleye

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja conferred National Honours on Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume and other athletes who represented Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and World Athletics championships.

They were also gifted a cash reward of N200m.

Buhari congratulated all the awardees and recipients, expressing confidence that this will spur them to greater heights.

He described the athletes as champions, worthy ambassadors, national heroes and heroines, heaped praises on them for proudly flying the Nigerian flag in nine sporting events.

