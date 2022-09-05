Phil Jones Source: Sky Sports

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Manchester United’s centre back, Phil Jones has been kicked out of the Red Devil’s training ground dressing room by Erik ten Hag.

The United defender was reportedly booted from the united training ground alondside four other players: Brandon Williams, Alex Tuanzebe, Teden Mendi and Shola Shoretire because the maximum the training ground can accomodate is 24 and there is no space for United’s new signings.

The new United signings: Carlos Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, Martin Dubravka, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Erikson and Antony Matheus dos Santos joined the Reds this summer for a sum estimated at £220million being a record amount spent to bring players to the Old Trafford.

Jones, being the most notable among the others getting axed from the club dressing room, last played for United at King Power Stadium against Leicester City in the English Premier League on Thursday, 1 september.

