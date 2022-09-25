.

– Seeks FG control of drug market

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As Pharmacists in Nigeria joined their counterparts globally to celebrate World Pharmacists Day, the Osun state chapter of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) expressed concern over the spate of practitioners dumping the country.

Fielding questions from journalists in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Sunday, PSN Chairman in the state, Professor Moses Akanmu said pharmacists from the different fields now preferred to seek greener pastures abroad than practice in Nigeria.

While lamenting over the spate of growth of fake drugs, he disclosed that the association will deworm 2,000 children across various towns of the state in celebration of its 30th anniversary which also coincide with Pharmacist Day globally.

His words; “Many pharmacists are leaving the country. Academic pharmacists, industrial pharmacists, hospital and administration and community pharmacists, people are leaving. In the teaching hospitals, state ministries, pharmacists are leaving.

“I want to use this medium to call for the employment of more pharmacists in the local government, hospital management boards and the ministry of health to replace those that have relocated, retired or died.

“The issue of fake drugs is of major concern to us. As a pharmacist, your patient is very important. If there is an error in any drug administered, that will create a big problem. That is why the issue of fake drugs is not acceptable in any society.

“Free Market is one of the problems that the government needs to tackle. The supply chain of drugs needs to be controlled. The government needs to come up with a policy and ensure it implementation. iWhen the policies are adequately implemented, anybody on the street can not say he wants to get controlled drugs.”

He also disclosed that the association will confer awards on the former governor of Osun, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, incumbent Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, John Awotuyi (TUYIL Pharmacy), Akire of Ikire, Oba Olatunde Falabi, among others.

Professor Akanmu commended the National Agency for Food and Drug Administrative Control, NAFDAC, and the Pharmaceuticals Council of Nigeria for the war against fake drugs, insisting that fake drugs must be seriously fought by every member of society.

