Reno Omokri, aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan has tackled presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi over alleged link with corruption in the Pandora Papers.

Omokri, in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, queried why supporters of Obi feel the Labour Party flag bearer is a better candidate for Nigerians in 2023.

He tweeted, “You guys keep saying Obi is the best candidate. By what parameter? He is behind Atiku in education (Bachelor versus Masters). In business, Atiku is far more successful! In corruption, Obi was listed in Pandora Papers, Atiku wasn’t. By what yardstick is Obi better?”

Omokri also dwelled on the education qualification of the three front-runner presidential candidates: Abubakar Atiku – People’s Democratic Party, PDP; Asiwaju Bola Tinubu – All Progressives Congress, APC; and Peter Obi – Labour Party.

His tweet on the presidential candidates reads, “Peter Obi’s highest qualification, according to INEC, is a Bachelor degree. Tinubu’s highest qualification, according to INEC, is a Bachelor degree. Atiku’s highest qualification, according to INEC, is a Masters degree.”

In the concluding part of his tweet, Omokri asked Nigerians to “do the math and vote wisely in 2023!”

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has published eighteen names of candidates jostling for the Nigeria presidential seat.

The commission listed the candidate Tinubu, Atiku and Obi among others as the presidential candidates for the forthcoming 2023 election.

The presidential candidates list was contained in a circular released by the electoral body on Tuesday, capturing the origin, age, and other details of the candidates.

