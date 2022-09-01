.Peter Obi: Rejected stone has become chief corner stone —Ohanaeze

Mr Julius Abure, National Chairman of Labour Party (LP) on Thursday  inaugurated an 11-man committee to drive the party’s  Disapora movement .

Abure, while inaugurating the committee in Abuja said that the move was to strengthen collaboration among people and galvanise support for the party ahead of 2023 general election.

He added that the committee  would also recommend to the national chairman, the creation of diaspora chapters  and  monitor their activities.

The chairman said the committee would organise fund-raising activities  among others.

He said, “I  have the honour to inaugurate  the committee we have put in place on diaspora.

“The parties has enjoyed overwhelming supports from Nigerians across the world and even non Nigerians alike.

“This  has resulted in a situation where there is clamour for the party to establish chapters across the world.

” There has also been the clamour of people who wants to contribute to the growth and development of the party, arising from this course, are the necessity to have these activities coordinated.”

Abure said that  the party  therefore, decided to put up the committee made of 11 distinguished Nigerians  to drive the process.

He  urged the committee to carry out their duties in good faith without fear or favour, be transparent and accountable.

Mr Chibuike  Amadichi,  Chairman, Diaspora Committee ,thanked the party for the privileged to lead the committee.

Amadichi said that  the 2023  is a special electioneering year because it is an election that all Nigerians both home and in Diaspora are fully involved in  to see the birth of a new nation .

“Few months ago, they said Labour Party had no structures, but today, Labour Party is not only building structures nationwide in Nigeria, but also advancing its frontiers beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“This diaspora committee  will work tirelessly to reposition our great party and build a new partnership with our people in diaspora  especially in the major countries of the world like USA, UK, Canada, Germany, South Africa just to mention but a few

” I can say without mincing words that our people in diaspora are willing to identify with Labour Party and also  ready to support the party and its presidential  candidates

“I want to assure our Nigerians in diaspora that come next year 2023,Labour Party will form a new government  that will  midwife a  new Nigeria with a man of proven integrity and competent as the president,”he said  

