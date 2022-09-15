Reno Omokri

By Miftaudeen Raji

An aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi as an Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB-compliant candidate.

Omokri, who spoke on Channels TV’s Politics Today ruled out the candidacy of Obi, saying he (Obi) can never make a good leader.

The human right advocate also accused the ‘Obidient’ movement of religiously complying with the mandatory sit-at-home directive by the leadership of the IPOB.

According to Omokri, Obi lacks political wisdom for campaigning to Nigerians abroad who can not vote.

He said, “IPOB had a sit at home yesterday (Tuesday) and Obidients who holds meetings every day decided to obey the order yesterday, Peter Obi complies with this order too. This shows that they are observing IPOB more than our constitution.“

Omokri argued that Obi is a political paperweight, who will only attract votes from the South-East region of the country.

He said supporters of Obi have resorted to cyberbullying, and are not capable of causing an upset in the political scene ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“Right now, we have three major candidates and Atiku Abubakar is the only national and prepared candidate. If you talk about someone like Peter Obi, he is only a regional candidate.

“Obi is a political paperweight and that is why they have resorted to organise

