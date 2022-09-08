Simon Ekpa

By Biodun Busari

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’s self-acclaimed disciple, Simon Ekpa has said that Peter Obi is not contesting the presidential election in Nigeria.

Ekpa, the controversial IPOB spokesperson said the British government was using the presidential candidate of the Labour Party to distract those agitating for Biafra.

The Finland-based Biafra agitator also said Nigerians from the South-East should not support Obi in the 2023 presidential election, adding that the former Anambra governor is a betrayer.

Ekpa said these via his Twitter page on Wednesday, as he said the momentum for Biafra has increased despite the incarceration of Kanu.

He tweeted, “Peter Obi is not contesting for election, he was sent by Britain to distract Biafra because they have seen the momentum that the struggle have gathered despite the kidnap of Maazi Nnamdi Kanu. Therefore no true Biafran should support Peter Obi because he’s a betrayal.”

Ekpa argued that, “The only people supporting Peter Obi/2023 election are Benin people because of their hatred for Biafra and some misguided Yoruba people.”

