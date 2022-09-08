Engr. Mike Ogbuekwe, the Convener of IJE AWELE GROUP, a technocrat from the oil and gas industry and an Adviser to the Governor of Enugu State, has described Dr. Peter Mbah as the man with the blueprint for sustained economic growth in Enugu State.

In his words “as a man coming from the oil and gas sector, Dr Peter Mbah is a tested innovative and visionary leader. It is on record that he developed and implemented a strategic solution to the challenges of vessel berthing, oil trans-loading and demurrage in the oil sector of the Nigerian economy which has saved significant cost for oil logistics business in Nigeria. This he did by applying thoughts from first principles”

Dr. Peter Mbah has started applying first principle thought processes to his development agenda for Enugu State.

Dr. Peter Mbah is a man of calmness and peace, with a demeanor that exudes humility and patience. Under his watch, Enugu State will enjoy peace, tranquility, people-oriented governance and massive development, because prosperity is only built in times of peace.

With Dr. Peter Mbah’s sound political economic policies, Enugu State will witness a bullish economy that will serve as a springboard for massive industrial development, job creation, food security, and infrastructural development.

Having an admixture of private sector excellence, public sector experience, man and material managerial prowess and a temperament suited for leadership, Dr. Peter Mbah is the best captain to steer Enugu State to greater heights in these challenging times.

Enugu State since it’s creation in August 25th 1991 has been known for peaceful conduct of the elections. To the credit of the current administration of His Excellency Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the peace and security which Enugu has been known for has been sustained. Under his watch, Enugu State has maintained political stability which is a necessary pre-condition for any state to thrive economically.

As Ndi Enugu prepare to recruit the next crop of leaders, it is imperative we examine the vision of our founding fathers. For it said that “a people that do not know their history have lost their Identity” .The vision of our founding fathers was to have a State that is “politically stable” and “economically viable”.

When we look at the vision statement, what stands out are; “Political Stability” and “Economic Viability”. Apparently, Governor Ugwuanyi has done well in cementing political stability through his administrative peace building policies. By so doing, he has paved way for the next Governor to grow the economy of the state; for where there is political stability there is economic viability.

At this critical point in our history, when our economy is taking a beating, we need a leader with an understanding of the current economic realities; who has a blueprint based on sound political economic policies to set the trajectory of Enugu State economy on the path of sustainable growth.

Dr. Peter Mbah, the PDP flagbearer stands tall amongst the rest.

In Dr. Peter Mbah, who is a well-bred technocrat and successful entrepreneur, Enugu State has found a leader who has finesse and a wealth of experience in statecraft to drive the state economy forward.

Dr. Peter Mbah is a child of destiny who through dint of hard work, grit, tenacity and self discipline rose from a humble beginning to carve a niche for himself as an iconic legal luminary, an administrator par excellence and a successful entrepreneur.

His quest for continuous growth and empowerment has seen him through the completion of a Chief Executive Program at the Lagos Business School, after which he bagged an MBA from IESE Business School, Barcelona Spain. He holds an LL.B in Law from the University of East London, and an LLM in Maritime Law from Lagos State University. He is also a Fellow of the Certified Institute of Public Administration and Management (CIPM).

He did not hide his determination, uncommon quest for visionary leadership as a law student in the University of East London where he graduated as a lawyer with honours. He served as the President of Law Student Association. During his tenure, the Association won the Student Union’s prize and certificate of achievement for the most productive society of the year”. He served as a member of the Student Representative Council and led the student of the University to international negotiation competition and distinguished himself as a an exception leader. As a brilliant chap, he got the first prize at the University of East London Mooting Competition and in recognition of his brilliance and leadership acumen. He was awarded the honourable society of Lincoln’s major Bar vocational course Award.

Dr. Mbah’s experience cuts across various sectors and activities including, Import trade, oil and gas sales, and distribution and maritime logistics. He also has his footprints on the sands of public service, having served as the Chief of Staff to the Enugu State Governor and Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development of the Enugu State Government.

As diverse as Dr. Mbah’s career has been, the underpinning factor of his success has been his passion for excellence, integrity, corporate governance and the continuous search for knowledge.

Dr. Peter Mbah is the prepared for the job. He is well armed with sound political policies to leapfrog Enugu State economy to become the fastest growing economy in the country. He has gone to the granular level of how he will move the Enugu State GDP from 4 billion dollars to 30 billion dollars. When he speaks about his blueprint, you see a man that has command of his strategy, numbers and implementation framework.

IJE AWELE GROUP stands for good governance through implementation of sound political economic policies. We therefore identify with Dr. Peter Mbah because he has the same political economic ideology that IJE AWELE GROUP stands for.

RELATED NEWS