By Japhet Davidson

Preparations are in top gear as one of the city’s leading entertainment and lifestyle destination The Fish Farm Lagos is set to celebrate its 3rd anniversary.

The 5 day event which kicks off from Wednesday 21st to Sunday 25th September has a series of programs planned for patrons and guests. The events include customer loyalty & games/ladies nite, karaoke session with Afrobeats Guitarist YPick, Anniversary Afterparty with Afrobeats superstars Peruzzi, Anyidons, DJ Xclusive, Dj Yorgzy, DJ Blinky and more,The Bikini Car-wash, Club Nite with DJ Humility, Dj Exclusive & the Grand Finale Anniversary Sunday Buffet with leading Afro Jazz Diva Yinka Davies.

Fish farm which was established just a few months before the Covid19 crisis in 2020 and has been able to weather the storm to become one of the fastest rising entertainment centers in the city with excellent facilities to cater for its customers needs. Facilities at the centre include the Alfresco rooftop bar, Games Bar, Executive Lounge, Farmers Restaurant, Multipurpose conference centre, Gym, Supermarket/Pharmacy, Unisex Salon & Spa, car wash and its recently constructed swimming pool.

The founder and CEO of The Fish Farm Lagos Mr. Victor Uwas said “after studying the entertainment and hospitality space in the city of Lagos especially on the mainland, Fish Farm is positioned to fill a niche in same by establishing an ultramodern facility that meets the needs of our patrons in a safe and secure environment with adequate parking. Our 3rd anniversary extended celebration is also a time to appreciate these patrons who had us in mind during the difficult COVID period and came back after same even more loyal and new guests too. We want to assure our customers that we will be unrelenting in giving them some of the best entertainment and hospitality to be found around.” Fish Farm Lagos is located at Ogudu in Lagos.

