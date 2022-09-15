Efosa Taiwo

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola has described 19-year-old English and Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham as an “exceptional player”.

Bellingham scored Dortmund’s only goal in their 2-1 loss to Guardiola’s City on Wednesday night.

When asked about the Englishman, Guardiola said, “I was impressed when he was 17, imagine now that he’s 19, he grew up so [much],” said Guardiola, in his post-match press conference.

“Defensively he’s able to follow Gundogan or Kevin [De Bruyne] in the pockets and win the duels. The transition is fast, have the sense for the second position right to the box for the goal he scored.

“So he’s an exceptional player, I think everyone knows it. Not because the manager of Manchester City is going to tell you. Everybody knows it.”

Bellingham has recently been linked to Liverpool and Chelsea who are both suffering injury crisis in the midfield and have identified the teenager as seemly to add to their fold.

However, they know that the competition to sign the Dortmund youngster will not be easy and cheap.

It is reported that Dortmund values Bellingham at more than a £100million which is most likely to swell if the youngster, as being tipped, makes Gareth’s Southgate squad to the World Cup.

