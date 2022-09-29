.

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC), of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has dismissed insinuations that the over N90 million returned by six members of the committee were paid as bribes by the party leadership.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba said this in a statement in Abuja, late on Thursday.

He said the attention of the NWC “been drawn to misrepresenting reports in a section of the media alluding strange and unfounded motives to the Housing Allowance duly approved and paid to NWC members and staff of the Party

ALSO READ

“The NWC has noted that this misleading report stemmed from an unfounded publication by a particular media outlet which suggested that the Housing Allowance, an entitlement duly approved and paid to national officials and staff of the Party amounted to bribery.“

He further said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP states in an unequivocal term that no funds were paid into the account of any member of the NWC as a bribe for any purpose whatsoever for that matter.

“To set the record straight, the Housing Allowance being referred to went through the Due Process of the Party in line with the Conditions of Service and Entitlement of the Staff and Principal Officers of the Party.

“If any individual, for any reason decides to return money duly approved and paid, such does not in any way suggest that the money was paid as a bribe or indicate that it was illegitimate or unlawfully paid.

“A bribe is defined as ‘money or any other valuable consideration given or promised with a view to corrupting the behaviour of a person, especially in that person’s performance as a public official…”.

“This is not the case in the payment of Housing Allowance duly approved for officials and staff of the Party.“

The party urged all members, teeming supporters and the general public to disregard the report and misleading insinuations which are clearly designed to malign the PDP, cause disaffection and distract our Party from our mission to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA

RELATED NEWS