By Nwafor Sunday, John Alechenu

The presidential, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that the problem bedeviling the party was not fundamental.

Atiku stated this at the party’s 97th National Executive Committee.

Recall that the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike had faulted the emergence of Atiku as the presidential flag bearer, Iyorchia Ayu, Chairman of the party, and Sen. Walid Jibrin, chairman of the Board of Trustees, BoT, all from the northern part of the country.

Wike accused the party of violating the principles of equity, fairness and balance, noting that the laws guiding the party has been trampled upon.

He insisted that Ayu should honorably do the right thing (resign), and allow a southerner become the party’s chairman.

In view of this, the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Walid Jibrin today resigned, paving way for a former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, to become the new BoT Chairman.

Addressing the party’s stakeholders, Atiku said that their disagreement was not deeply rooted.

According to him: “I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for the roles you played in the last primaries. Yes, we have disagreements but they are not fundamental disagreements.

“I promise you we are determined to resolve them internally. I plead with us all to resolve our disagreements using our rules and regulations.

“Do you see how Senators are now taking over our party? (Laughter). “The (Acting) chairman of our BoT is a former Senate President, the former BoT chairman was a Senator.”

