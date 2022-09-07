Atiku and Wike

By Miftaudeen Raji

Governorship candidates on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP have disclosed their last step towards proffering a lasting solution to the long-running political row between the party’s presidential flag bearer, Abubakar Atiku and Governor Nyesom Wike of River State.

The PDP governorship candidates, Vanguard learnt, are going to meet with the National Working Committee of the PDP to take a decision shortly.

He said, “We are going to meet with the National Working Committee to take a decision.”

More facts have emerged on the proposed meeting with the PDP NWC as one of the PDP governorship candidates in Kaduna State, Isa Mohammed Ashiru signaled that the crisis between Atiku and Wike is already resolved.

Earlier, Ashiru had led a delegation of 16 other PDP governorship candidates including Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa, to meet with Wike at his private residence in Rumueprikon, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers state.

The PDP candidates appealed to Wike to support the presidency of Atiku and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, as well as the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

At the meeting which lasted for about two hours, Vanguard learnt that the PDP governorship candidates specifically appealed to Wike to forgive Atiku and Ayu.

The meeting, according to Ashiru, was fruitful and sincere.

His words, “We are home and dry. We discussed issues that border on the situation within the party.

“The issues have been resolved as far as I’m concerned because we have heard from both sides.”

Recall that Wike has been at loggerheads with Atiku following the fallout of the party primaries in May.

The Rivers State governor was upset with the selection of Okowo as Atiku’s choice of vice presidential candidate.

