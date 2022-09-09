The former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has given reasons people speak ill of the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Fayose spoke during the inauguration of Rivers State Government’s upgrade of Community Secondary School in Harry’s Town, in the state.

He said: “For me, I want to believe Atiku Abubakar is not against you. But let me say this quickly, a lot of people surrounding the throne are enemies of the throne.

Read Also: PDP crisis: Ayu survives, Wike blows hot

“A lot of people surrounding the throne have one axe to grind with somebody, or some issues with somebody, and they take it to where they’re not supposed to take it.

“No living person in the party and outside this party that will not acknowledged your contribution to this party. You are the soul of this party.

“Rivers State has been here for long, but today we can see the difference. The average Rivers man is proud to be from Rivers.

“They’re proud to say you’re their governor. Forget whatever anybody says about you.

“I’ve said it before, Wike, the man with a fierce look but a good heart. The heart of love, to accomplish and give support.

“The majority of our enemies today are not against you because of anything, but against you because you have capacity.

“They’re against you because they know that when you take over they’ll fall apart.

“Wike has not come out to say that Atiku Abubakar is not the presidential candidate. He is.

“I was there the second day after the election when our candidate, the former vice president visited Governor Wike’s residence.

“We had mutual conversation. We were all happy. Everything was in place to move forward.

“I spoke at that meeting. But I don’t want to aggravate this situation. I’m only appealing to people that matters.

“In every political party there will be grouping. The same family, but different interest.

“We can do better than we are doing. People around the corridor of power, please, allow this candidate to win election. We don’t celebrate victory until it is ours.”

RELATED NEWS