PDP has failed to address Wike’s grievance – Ortom

Says devt portends danger for party ahead of general elections

Wike, Makinde’s silence on council mean consent—PDP source

By Dapo Akinrefon & Peter Duru

LAGOS—THE crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, deepened, yesterday, as a Board of Trustee, BoT, member faulted the composition of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council.

This came on a day Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State said the party has failed to use its internal conflict resolution mechanism to address the grievances of members like Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, warning that the development portends danger for the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Faulting the composition of the PDP campaign council, the BoT member, who spoke to Vanguard in confidence, said it is an attempt to undermine the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

The party leader said: “The responsibility of the National Chairman is to lead the national campaign, as far as I am concerned, they are undermining the national chairman by appointing a governor to supervise the campaign. It is an aberration. When we get to any campaign venue, will the governor be the one to raise the hands of the candidate up? They are compounding more things and making more mistakes. Rather than face the facts, they believe the position we in the South West are looking for is not important. Why are they doing that? The chairman speaks at every campaign venue and he gives out the party flag. You set up a campaign council and you put the national chairman under the Director-General of the campaign council, who is like an administrative officer. Is that how they will behave when they get to the Villa?”

Another source, who spoke with Vanguard in confidence, said the silence of Governor Wike and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde as members of the council means consent.

The source said: “Since they have not spoken, it means they have accepted. If they had any reservation, they would have rejected it from the day their names were mentioned.

Meanwhile, Governor Ortom, who spoke during an expanded caucus/stakeholders meeting of the PDP in Makurdi, stated that he had offered suggestions on how the party would resolve the issues warning that any move to ignore or relegate Governor Wike or anyone would not be in the interest of the party particularly in an election year.

His words: “Unfortunately the leadership of the party has failed to deploy its internal mechanism and conflict management skills in handling the crisis.

“There is injustice that has been meted to my friend Wike. This is a man who stood for the party and supported it and ensured that the party remained intact and united.

“The leadership of the party should do the needful to resolve the problem and not to shove people around as though they are not relevant. Everyone is relevant and one vote can make you fail election.

“So the leadership at the national level should do more. Politics is about interest, and we must always ask about the interest of our state and our people. If I don’t do that what do I tell my people in Benue?

“If you dismiss us and say that you do not need us, I believe that that will be dangerous. That is why I want the party to address the injustices so that as we move into the elections, we will work together devoid of crisis.”

