By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike on Saturday said him and allies in Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were not dampened by the party leadership’s confidence vote passed on Sen Iyorcha Ayu to continue as National Chairman, insisting the right thing must be done.

Wike at the reception held in Port Harcourt for decampees from other political parties into PDP in Rivers state, said his camp will not fight and retreat on the battle fueled by differences over stakes sharing in the party ahead of the 2023 general election with the Rivers governor and allies apparently alienated.

He said, “I was listening and watching, they said there is one man they call Secondus. They said he was dancing, celebrating that NEC gave their person vote of confidence. He forgets history.

“Ask him the same NEC through Aliyu Babangida moved a motion of vote of confidence supported by the same person, Ndudi Elumelu. They gave you (Secondus) a vote of confidence, what happened? You left office.

“We don’t fight and go back. If you like you can have as many 20 votes of confidence, it’s not my business. My business is to make sure the right thing is done, and the right thing must be done. Whether today or tomorrow.”

“I’m not going to play party with the interest of my people. Rivers State is paramount to me first before any other person or group. So, the eyes can see what we have done. Up till today, we have never abandoned governance.

“So many people are already rounding up, taking the last they have but yet, we are still committed in commissioning, and flagging off projects. Because of the love we have for our people, we will continue to serve you till May 29, when by the grace of God, Siminialaye Fubara will be inaugurated next governor of Rivers.”

On the chances of Rivers PDP in the coming elections, Wike boasted, “If God gives you the ticket of PDP in this State, go home and sew your cloth for the inauguration day. Because, what will any Rivers man or woman be saying that he or she wants to vote for any other person in Rivers State.

“As a party, we have kept faith with our people. As a party we have stood for our people. As a party, we have never allowed intimidation from any quarter and that is what we are talking about the interest of Rivers State.

“Remember, before I came on board, one state had our property with them. As I came in as governor, with support and prayer of our people we took all our property back.”

