Ibori

By Etop Ekanem

The immediate past President-General of Okpe Union (Worldwide) and Pioneer Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Okpe LGA, Delta State, Robert Onome, has appealed to the former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, David Edevbie and others to sheathe their swords and support the candidacy of Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori.

The PDP chieftain, who addressed newsmen in Warri, appealed to Ibori, Edevbie and others challenging the candidature of Oborevwori to sheathe their sword and consider the interest of the party.

Onome said: “Since the ruling party, PDP, in the state has zoned the 2023 governorship to Delta Central, equity, justice and fairplay demand that the other federal constituencies such as Ethiope, Ughelli and others that have benefited should also consider Okpe and support Oborevwori having emerged from the party primaries as certified by INEC for the plump seat.

Onome noted that in Delta Central, the Ughelli and Ethiope axis has produced past governors and deputy governors, among them Jereton Mariere, Demas Akpore and Felix Ibru, Amos Utuama, SAN, from the Ughelli axis and Ibori from the Ethiope federal constituencies.

According to him, the PDP guber candidate, Oborevwori stands a chance of clinching between 45 and 80 percent votes of each of the councils in the forthcoming elections, hence there was need for all and sundry to burry their hatchets, work in synergy with a view to deliver the candidate of the party come 2023.

